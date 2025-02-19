Car Seat Headrest appears to be teasing something, as Will Toledo's indie rock project has launched a cryptic website called the Car Seat Headrest WebQuest.

The website resembles a basic Geocities site from the '90s, and it's a mock academic website with a message to students. It reads, "Between now and the end of the month, you'll get three sets of riddles, designed to turn your 'thinking brains' on. Each one will lead you on a different search: some inside your own mind, some through the archives of the internet, and some through the real world! Participation is optional, but each correct solution to a riddle will give you a 'bonus point' — as you'll see."

There are pages for different academic subjects. Clicking on science leads to a riddle, while the mathematics page contains a few math problems. The other subjects aren't linked yet, but art and religious studies are coming on February 23, while study hall and classics will follow on February 28.

The website is copyrighted by Matador Records, the label behind Car Seat Headrest's last few albums. Check it out here.