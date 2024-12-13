Toronto noisemakers Cancer Bats have announced a tour of their home province taking place in the early months of 2025.

They will play two short legs: four dates in January, and then four more in March. They will be joined by various combinations of openers Ethereal Tomb, Mile End and Escuela Grind.

In an announcement, Cancer Bats said that the trek is intended to inspire a new album. "The whole idea with this tour is to be working on new music but not to shut ourselves away in a room and overthink what Bats fans want from a new album," Cancer Bats vocalist Liam Cormier said in a statement. "We need to play some packed rowdy shows to be immersed in the creative sweat, spit and grit of why we love playing these songs live and the pure release that we all get, band and fans, when we're all vibing together screaming our lungs out having a blast in a small club."

He added, "These are the true Bats fans that have been in our corner since the start and who we always want to stay connected to. So this tour is a call to all the true Bats fans who love to come and rage with us! HELP US GET STOKED TO WRITE NEW TUNES!!" The band's next album will be the follow-up to 2022's Psychic Jailbreak.

See the schedule below. Tickets are on sale now.

Cancer Bats 2025 Tour Dates:

01/23 Windsor, ON - Dominion House *^

01/24 Barrie, ON - The Queens *^

01/25 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall *^

01/26 St. Catharines, ON - The Warehouse *

03/20 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory ^~

03/21 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground ^~

03/22 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks ^~

03/23 London, ON - Rum Runners ^~

* with Ethereal Tomb

^ with Mile End

~ with Escuela Grind