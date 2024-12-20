David Farrell, an influential figure in Canadian music media, has died. He was 73.

Farrell passed away "quietly" yesterday (December 19), as per Billboard Canada — where he spent the last year of his illustrious career working as an editor — "in the home of Joan Ralph, his loving partner." No cause of death has been reported.

The journalist is survived by children D'Arcy, Brendan and Lewis from his previous partnership with Patricia Dunn, as well as his sisters, Mary Ann and Siobhan, his brother, Dominic, and partner Suzanne.

"David was well regarded by peers and friends alike across the music industry in Canada and beyond," a statement from Farrell's family reads. "His commitment, support and candour were always present. He was well loved and will be missed."

After contributing to a number of Canadian and US publications as a journalist and editor, Farrell co-founded The Record with Dunn in the early 1980s. Over the next two decades, it would become a crucial trade voice in the Canadian music industry.

Shortly after launching The Record, Farrell and a number of his collaborators created The Record Conference, an annual music industry gathering that evolved into what we now know as Canadian Music Week — which has just recently rebranded as Departure Festival and Conference.

The Record also established the first authoritative voice on the Canadian music charts, which were at the time published as part of Billboard's Hits of the World section. Farrell maintained a relationship with the magazine after serving as the Canadian editor in the late '70s, and as aforementioned, things came full circle in 2023 when Billboard acquired FYI Music News — the trade newsletter he founded in 2008 with the support of longtime friend and benefactor Gary Slaight — and he decided to stay on board as an editor.

"Known for his bold voice, keen insight and unrelenting dedication to storytelling, David brought authenticity and heart to every piece he wrote," Billboard Canada President Mo Ghoneim shared. "His work and influence have left an enduring legacy in Canadian media, touching the lives of many and shaping the industry he loved so deeply."