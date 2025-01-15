After finding his Twitter-fingers last year, Bob Dylan has finally joined TikTok — days before the app is set to be banned in the US this Sunday (January 19). Bob, do you know that you have 30 minutes?

Dylan shared his first video to the platform yesterday, which is a montage of career highlights set to "Like a Rolling Stone," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" and "Hurricane."

"Explore the world of Bob Dylan, now on TikTok," the caption reads.

Fans of Dylan have populated the video's comment sections with pleas for the singer-songwriter to save TikTok.

The video-sharing app that brought us the "Apple" dance and new brainrot words to add to our lexicon faces a ban on January 19 after the US government passed a federal law over concerns of user privacy if it didn't detach itself from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. A deal has not yet been made, and the Supreme Court will hear arguments today on whether this ban violates the First Amendment.

So far, it appears that TikTok may disappear from the US this weekend. Many American TikTok users have been jumping ship to Xiaohongshu (or RedNote), which has quickly become the most downloaded app in the US.

Perhaps we'll see Dylan make his RedNote debut next.