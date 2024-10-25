Blondie will share their first album since 2017 next year, per co-founding guitarist Chris Stein.

On Instagram, Stein shared a black and white photo of vocalist Debbie Harry in-studio, complete with confirmation in the caption: "New Blondie album next year."

In a June interview on BBC Radio 6, Stein confirmed that a new Blondie album was being mixed, while Harry pointed to a spring 2025 release. No further details have been confirmed at this time.

Blondie's 12th album will follow 2017's Pollinator. That album featured collaborations with Joan Jett, Laurie Anderson and John Roberts, with songs written by Johnny Marr, Charli XCX, TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek, Blood Orange's Dev Hynes and more.

Blondie released retrospective box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 in 2022.