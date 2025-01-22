Black Country, New Road are teasing something.

The English post-punk band have posted a teaser on their social channels. It contains a 19-second snippet of piano music, plus the date January 13 along with a "BC,NR" logo.

UPDATE (1/22, 3:03 p.m. ET): The band's latest social media posts link to a webpage where, upon signing up for their mailing list, the upcoming release of a new single called "Besties" next Thursday (January 30) is confirmed. The song is now available to pre-save.



Of course, January 13 is today. They posted the teaser at 10 a.m. ET (which is 3 p.m. in the UK), so their announcement is presumably coming very soon. The posts link to a website where fans can sign up for the band's mailing list.

Stay tuned for more from Black Country, New Road. The band haven't released an album since 2022's Ants from Up There. They haven't put out a studio album without previous vocalist Isaac Wood, who left the band the same week they released Ants from Up There.