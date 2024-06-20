Bill Callahan Announces Live Album 'Resuscitate!'

Bill Callahan has announced the release of a live album recorded following the release of YTI⅃AƎЯ on March 6, 2023, at Chicago's Thalia Hall. Resuscitate! is due July 26 through Drag City on 2LP, CD and digital.

The 10-track effort sees Callahan joined by Matt Kinsey on guitar, Dustin Laurenzi on alto sax and Jim White on drums. It also features appearances by Nathaniel Ballinger on piano for "Planets," Pascal Kerong'A's additional vocals and Nick Mazzarella's alto sax for "Naked Souls," and Joshua Abrams on guimbri and Lisa Alvarado on harmonium for "Natural Information."

Callahan said in a release:

Songs tend to mutate after they've been recorded. These songs were mutating faster than usual. Like whatever happened to Bruce Banner in the lab — I knew these songs were about to get superpowers. As far as I was concerned, this change needed to be documented. The best thing about documenting something is that it gives the creator permission to move on should they wish to move on. I usually prefer to move on.

These songs were recorded in Chicago, America's heart. And at one of the best clubs in the country — I try to only work with venues that are not entangled with Live Nation/Ticketmaster. Thalia Hall, baby. Stay free.

Check out the tracklist below and head to Drag City to pre-order.

Resuscitate!:

1. First Bird

2. Coyotes

3. Keep Some Steady Friends Around

4. Partition

5. Drover

6. Pigeons

7. Everyway

8. Naked Souls

9. Natural Information

10. Planets