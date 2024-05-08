Bad Brains Treat 'I Against I' to Long-Awaited Vinyl Reissue

Bad Brains have announced that I Against I, their celebrated third album released in 1986, will receive a long-awaited vinyl reissue.

The title is the latest Bad Brains album to receive the treatment as part of their ongoing reissue campaign via their own Org Music imprint, Bad Brains Records.

Arriving July 26 in CD, cassette and digital formats, the reissued I Against I features remastered audio by Dave Gardner.

Vinyl versions manufactured at Furnace Record Pressing arrive on standard black and plutonium-coloured wax (pictured above). A "Punk Note" edition available via the band features a cover artwork homage to Blue Note Records designers Reid Miles and Francis Wolff.

Originally released via SST Records, I Against I remains Bad Brains' best-selling album.

The album marked a departure from the hardcore punk of their self-titled debut and follow-up Rock for Light, capturing experimentation with funk, soul, reggae and metal.

The album's title track has been covered by the likes of Jeff Buckley, Lamb of God and Denzel Curry, the last of whom was joined by the band themselves.

Pre-order the I Against I reissue.



I Against I:

1. Intro

2. I Against I

3. House of Suffering

4. Re-Ignition

5. Secret 77

6. Let Me Help

7. She's Calling You

8. Sacred Love

9. Hired Gun

10. Return to Heaven.