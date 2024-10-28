Fresh off the release of her latest record Willson, Ashe — the Californian indie pop singer-songwriter born Ashlyn Rae Willson — has announced a slate of North American tour dates for next spring, including a single Canadian show in Toronto.

After cancelling the tour she had scheduled for 2023, Ashe will get back on the road starting May 28 in Atlanta, GA. The Trilogy Tour comes through Canada briefly the following month for a concert at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on June 5, after which the remaining dates will be completed stateside — culminating with a final gig in Los Angeles, CA, on June 20.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 1), following various presales starting tomorrow (October 29) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below.

Ashe 2025 Tour Dates:

05/28 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

05/30 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

05/31 Boston, MA - Royale

06/03 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

06/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

06/06 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

06/08 Chicago, IL - Metro

06/11 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

06/13 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

06/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

06/16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

06/17 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

06/19 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

06/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether