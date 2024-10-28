Fresh off the release of her latest record Willson, Ashe — the Californian indie pop singer-songwriter born Ashlyn Rae Willson — has announced a slate of North American tour dates for next spring, including a single Canadian show in Toronto.
After cancelling the tour she had scheduled for 2023, Ashe will get back on the road starting May 28 in Atlanta, GA. The Trilogy Tour comes through Canada briefly the following month for a concert at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on June 5, after which the remaining dates will be completed stateside — culminating with a final gig in Los Angeles, CA, on June 20.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 1), following various presales starting tomorrow (October 29) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below.
Ashe 2025 Tour Dates:
05/28 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
05/30 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
05/31 Boston, MA - Royale
06/03 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
06/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
06/06 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
06/08 Chicago, IL - Metro
06/11 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
06/13 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
06/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
06/16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
06/17 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
06/19 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
06/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether