A few years ago, Angel Olsen materialized somethingscosmic, a label imprint of Jagjagwuar that offered her release flexibility. Now, she's using it to release a compilation of songs and covers from her and some new artists she's mesmerized by.

Cosmic Waves Volume 1 is out December 6, and features original songs curated by Olsen from Poppy Jean Crawford, Coffin Prick, Sarah Grace White, Maxim Ludwig and Camp Saint Helene. Side B features Olsen covering each of the five aforementioned artists.

"As someone that emerged into the music scene through a small tape label, I've wanted to continue the spirit of discovery and of my debut release, Strange Cacti, while supporting and collaborating with artists and friends whose music I have been moved by," Olsen said in a press release.

Alongside the announcement, two of the compilation's tracks have been shared: "Glamorous" by Poppy Jean Crawford, and Olsen's take on Crawford's "The Takeover." Listen to them both, and check out the comp's full tracklist below.







Cosmic Waves Volume 1:

1. Glamorous - Poppy Jean Crawford

2. Blood - Coffin Prick

3. Ride - Sarah Grace White

4. Make Believe You Love Me - Maxim Ludwig

5. Wonder Now - Camp Saint Helene

6. The Takeover (Poppy Jean Crawford Cover) - Angel Olsen

7. Swimming (Coffin Prick Cover) - Angel Olsen

8. Sinkhole (Sarah Grace White Cover) - Angel Olsen

9. Born Too Blue (Maxim Ludwig Cover) - Angel Olsen

10. Farfisa Song (Camp Saint Helene Cover) - Angel Olsen