Casey Chaos, singer of Los Angeles metal/punk outfit Amen born Karim Chmielnski, has died. He was 59 years old.

His passing has been confirmed by the band's Facebook page — in a statement that indicates the band may have been mounting a comeback — and Cleopatra Records CEO Brian Perera, who have shared tribute messages alongside Amen bassist, John Fahnestock. Chmielnski's cause of death has not been revealed.

The band's Facebook page tribute reads:

It is with great sadness, grief and sorrow that we confirm the passing of Casey Chaos after seeing the news currently being reported.

As you can imagine, everyone in the band, past and present, are absolutely devastated.

There was a lot going on with Amen in the past 5-6 years that we didn't announce. Casey loved and appreciated your support, and always wanted to wait until things were complete, rather than sharing unfinished work-in-progress material.

The rest of us are going to reflect on the ways we can honour Casey in the way he deserves; to have his genius, talent and heart celebrated and experienced by the world and the people who appreciated it.

Please share any positive memories you have about Casey on this post…

For our part, we will share more in time.

REFUSE AMEN, LONG LIVE CHAOS.

Goodbye, brother.

Brian Perera wrote on Instagram:

With heartfelt sadness, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Casey Chaos

I had the privilege of working with Casey during his unforgettable live performance with Christian Death at the American Legion Hall back in 1993. Walking into the hall with my good friend Matt Green and my wife, Yvonne, was an experience I'll never forget—especially seeing Nicolas Cage sitting front-row center, completely captivated.

Casey wasn't just an extraordinary musician—he truly lived and breathed the lifestyle.

May he rest in peace alongside Rozz Williams and the many tortured souls we admire and respect.

Fahnestock shared:

With a heavy heart 🖤 and a tear in my eye 😢 I must announce that we lost another legend today. I've lost two legendary frontmen in my career and Casey has now also passed on. It's was an absolute honor to have been in AMEN and witnessed without a doubt the genius that was Casey Chaos. He was a force unlike no other before him, a true artist, an uncompromising soul and a true punk rock icon! This is hard for me I sit here going over all the memories just speechless.

Born in 1965 in Trenton, NY, Chmielnski grew up in Florida, where he became a touring skater at the age of 10. Chmielnski formed Casey and the Skate Punx at the age of 16 or 17; they later became Disorderly Conduct. Duke Decter from that band would later join Chmielnski in Amen, who, in their formative years, were rounded out by Sonny Mayo, Paul Fig, Shannon Larkin and Fahnestock.

From 1994 to 2004, the band released four records, the most recent of which being Death Before Musick. For now, it remains their last.