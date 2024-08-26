A woman died mere hours after this year's Burning Man opened, having been found unresponsive at 11:29 a.m. this past Sunday (August 25).

The woman, whose name and personal details have not been released, was tended to by Burning Man emergency services, though they were reportedly unable to revive her. A cause of death has not been revealed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the festival wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that Burning Man Project confirms the death of a participant in Black Rock City in Nevada's Black Rock Desert. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss. The participant has been identified by the Pershing County Sheriff's Office."

Burning Man takes place every year in Nevada's remote Black Rock Desert, and it brings tens of thousands of participants to its week-long temporary community.