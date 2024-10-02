film reviews
'Shook' Tells a Different Sort of Scarborough Story
Directed by Amar Wala
PUBLISHED Sep 7, 2024
Movies set in Scarborough tend to show the beauty of the area through its grit and the trauma that follows. While there's certainly a need...
'The Life of Chuck' Is a Self-Serious Bore
Directed by Mike Flanagan
PUBLISHED Sep 7, 2024
This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but with saccharine sentimentality and ponderous monologues about the meaning of life. The...
Anderson .Paak's Star Power Makes 'K-Pops' Pop
Directed by Anderson .Paak
PUBLISHED Sep 7, 2024
Anderson .Paak is hardly the first musician to sidestep from music to movies, but his filmography to date is extremely thin, mostly...
'Paying for It' Is a Wonderful Bit of Oversharing
Directed by Sook-Yin Lee
PUBLISHED Sep 7, 2024
The backstory alone is unlike anything else: filmmaker/musician/artist Sook-Yin Lee and cartoonist Chester Brown were in a romantic...
'Presence' Is an Unexpected Fake-Out
Directed by Steven Soderbergh
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2024
More often than not, Steven Soderbergh's career is spoken of as this kind of Soderbergh movie or that kind of Soderbergh movie. His...
'The Last Showgirl' Ushers In the Pamassaince
Directed by Gia Coppola
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2024
The Pamaissance is here. After 2022's 'Pam & Tommy' reappraised Pamela Anderson as a sympathetic hero, the 2023 doc 'Pamela, a love story'...
'The Front Room' Scatelogically Squanders a Great Performance
Directed by Max and Sam Eggers
PUBLISHED Sep 5, 2024
This year has given audiences no shortage of messy, campy horror films with eccentric villains at their heart — from Nicolas Cage's creepy...
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Is Yet Another Disappointing Legacy Sequel
Directed by Tim Burton
PUBLISHED Sep 5, 2024
Sequels and reboots and remakes, oh my! Audiences have been subjected to these kinds of films for years, but it feels more and more...