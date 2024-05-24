film reviews
Hot Docs 2024: 'Secret Mall Apartment' Turns a Childlike Fantasy into a Commentary on Capitalism
Directed by Jeremy Workman
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
"People live in a secret apartment in the mall" is a perfect elevator pitch — both a potent metaphor for the struggle of living under...
Hot Docs 2024: 'Seguridad' Considers the Heartache of Family Secrets
Directed by Tamara Segura
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2024
The nuances of art, humanity and allegiance show themselves throughout 'Seguridad' in its visuals and narrative. The film by Newfoundland...
'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' Gives Music Docs a Good Name
Directed by Gotham Chopra
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2024
There aren't many artists today with enough history — and heart — to support a four-part documentary miniseries. So many music docs come ou...
'Humane' Is a Promising Start for Another Cronenberg
Directed by Caitlin Cronenberg
PUBLISHED Apr 23, 2024
With two short films and a successful career in photography under her belt, it was only a matter of time before Caitlin Cronenberg — of the...
'Abigail' Brings Nasty Fun Back to Horror
Directed By Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
With competitors like NEON, A24 and Blumhouse currently going toe-to-toe-to-toe in the prestige horror arena, the genre space sometimes...
Watching 'Conan O'Brien Must Go,' It's an Honour Just to Be Along for the Ride
Created by Conan O'Brien
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2024
As the Jimmys, a Seth, a Stephen and a John continue to lead the charge on the overcrowded late night circuit, it's safe to say the talk...
'Sasquatch Sunset' Has Big Feet, Little Laughs
Directed by David and Nathan Zellner
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2024
Inspired by Sasquatch lore and the infamous 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film that has fascinated them since childhood, directors/brothers...
Ryan Gosling Laughed His Way Through 'SNL,' While Chris Stapleton Kept Quiet
April 13, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 14, 2024
Beloved nice guy Ryan Gosling enjoyed himself immensely (perhaps even a little too much, as he broke during every sketch. Come to think ...