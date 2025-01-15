We are truly still in the era of the remake, as a lengthy report detailing the future of Warner Bros. studios proves.

As per Deadline, many reboots of some of the most iconic films of the '80s are reportedly on their way, including a Goonies sequel and another Gremlins flick. The report also seems to confirm the already-announced Matrix instalment from Drew Goddard, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and Practical Magic 2.

In the case of the long-awaited Goonies sequel, there's basically no info on what direction the new film will take or who will be involved. It's been an ill-fated idea for some time, and seemed even less likely following director Richard Donner's death in 2021.

The third Gremlins movie is said to see Christopher Columbus return to write the screenplay. Like the Goonies sequel (Toonies, anyone?), not much else is known about the horror-turned-Christmas movie threequel.