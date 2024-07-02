US Version of 'Top Chef' Hosting 22nd Season in Canada

Top Chef is coming to Canada. No, not the spinoff show Top Chef Canada, mind you. Rather, the original US version has announced that its upcoming 22nd season will take place in Canada.

In an Instagram post last week (June 25), host Kristen Kish and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons confirmed that the next season would be in Canada.

In the clip, Simmons — who was born in Toronto — is standing near to the CN Tower. She says, "I'm here checking out the new season location. That's right. Season 22: destination Canada." Colicchio responds, "Bring on the poutine and maple syrup."

They never specify where in Canada the season will be based. Past seasons have often switched locations, typically a few episodes away from the finale, so it's likely that this season will take place in more than one Canadian city.

A premiere date hasn't been announced. Season 22 just wrapped up a couple weeks ago, and Top Chef usually airs one season per year, so it will presumably take place in 2025.

Meanwhile, Top Chef Canada, which is a different show with different hosts, hasn't had a new season since 2022.