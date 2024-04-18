'The Witcher' Renewed for Fifth and and Final Season at Netflix

The Witcher lives on in spite of Henry Cavill's departure from the series over reportedly "demanding" stunts, and its been announced that the series will conclude with a final fifth season at Netflix.

Today, the streaming giant announced that Season 4 of The Witcher has started production in the UK, and will be shot back-to-back with the aforementioned Season 5.

"It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix. "We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn't be our show if we didn't push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends."

Per Netflix, the final two seasons of The Witcher will adapt Sapkowski's three remaining books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Below, you can find footage from a Season 4 table read, featuring new lead man Hemsworth alongside Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Joey Batey (Jaskier).