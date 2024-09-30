Ahead of its North American premiere later this week at the New York Film Festival, Alex Ross Perry's self-stylized "screwball" Pavement movie Pavements has been acquired by MUBI, the arthouse streaming service that has also begun distributing films theatrically (e.g., The Substance).

As Variety reports, MUBI has picked up all rights to the film — starring Joe Keery, Jason Schwartzman, Tim Heidecker, Michael Esper, Zoe Lister-Jones, Nat Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Logan Miller, Griffin Newman and Kathryn Gallagher — in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and France, as well as exclusive subscription video on demand (SVOD) rights in the US.

The deal was signed with American production, distribution and sales agency Utopia, which announced, on the day following the world premiere of Pavements at the Venice International Film Festival, that it would additionally be distributing the movie theatrically in the US. MUBI is set to detail the release plans in the months to come — in the meantime, see what's new on the streaming service for the month of October.

As aforementioned, the film has NYFF screenings on October 2, 4 and 7, with Pavement performing at Sony Hall tomorrow (October 1) in conjunction with the North American premiere. It'll be a particularly busy week for Stephen Malkmus, who is also launching his new band the Hard Quartet with the release of their debut album on Friday (October 4).