The release date for A Complete Unknown, the James Mangold-directed film dramatizing Bob Dylan's infamous "Dylan goes electric" era, is no longer such: Searchlight Pictures has now announced that the Timothée Chalamet-starring biopic will premiere in theatres this Christmas.

While it feels as though this movie has been teased for ages — mostly because of how eager people have been to weigh in on whether Chalamet looks and/or sounds enough like Dylan to play the role — this is the first we've heard of exactly when its release could be expected. With an exclusive theatrical run beginning December 25, A Complete Unknown has cemented itself as a contender in this year's awards race.

Following the musician's early New York years rising to fame and the 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance that marked a shift in his trajectory, the film also stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie. Mangold co-wrote the script with Jay Cocks, based on the book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald.