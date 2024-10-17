7

From the minute Christopher Reeve flew into the public conscious, he was an elevated being — out of this world, even. But after his horrific horse riding accident in 1995 and subsequent rehabilitation, Reeve became more than the physical embodiment of the Man of Steel; he became a real-life superhero.

With the participation of Reeve's children, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui take audiences behind the red cape in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. As the title suggests, the documentary explores who Reeve was beyond the image his public appearances created. And while the film certainly reveals more of him than ever before, a lot goes unspoken as well — and given the circumstances, this might be wholly appropriate.

Super/Man begins in 1995, using news reports to describe the accident and the world's response. Pictures of Reeve's two older children, Alexandra and Matthew, and their mother Gae Exton arriving at the airport from London are shown as Alexandra and Matthew recall the chaos of the moment. Bonhôte and Ettedgui dedicate the majority of the film's runtime to Reeve's kids, including the youngest Will from Reeve's marriage to Dana Morosini, who remember their father at his highest and lowest moments.

The film tells the story from before and after the accident, going back and forth between Reeve's early life rise in Hollywood, and the arduous rehabilitation process he undertook and the advocacy that followed.

To narrate Reeve's days as a young actor and eventual superstar, Bonhôte and Ettedgui invite some of the actor's closest Hollywood friends — including Susan Sarandon, Jeff Daniels, Whoopi Goldberg and Glenn Close — to share anecdotes that prove Reeve to not just be a lovable guy, but also a thespian who wanted to be seen as more than Superman. His enduring friendship with Robin Williams receives a great deal of attention in the film, as well, highlighting how much Williams's humour brought light to Reeve's darkest thoughts, a point of joy that carries with it a heavy shadow given the legendary comedian's own untimely death.

Bonhôte and Ettedgui unravel the complexities surrounding Reeve's advocacy, particularly his focus on finding a cure for paralysis. Brooke Ellison, an academic and disability advocate whose memoir was turned into a made-for-TV film directed by Reeve just before his death, is featured in the documentary, explaining how the concept of finding a cure elicits mixed feelings from her community, namely that it presupposes something is wrong and in need of fixing. The filmmakers don't shy away from the controversy Reeve's fixation on stem cell research drew, or how, in the end, Reeve was shown to be in the wrong, at least in part.

It was his wife Dana who would confront Reeve about his oversight, and she would go on to ensure that their foundation prioritized resources to enhancing the lives of those living with disabilities. The film's focus on Dana's steadfast support to Reeve paints a portrait of unconditional love and grace. Her commitment comes through with such breathtaking beauty that her death two years after Reeve passed almost becomes the most heartbreaking injustice of the entire documentary.

Much of Super/Man emphasizes what most of us already knew about Reeve: he was a competitive and thoughtful person who faced life's challenges with strength and tenacity. However, comments from his kids, particularly Alexandra and Matthew, who describe their father's parenting style as completely changed after his accident — a father more present than before — and who also recall how quickly Reeve moved on from their mother, raise a few questions that go unanswered. Alexandra and Matthew's mom, Gae, shows plenty of courage in sharing her memories and feelings, but even those feel truncated to be slightly restrained.

Perhaps delving too deep into old emotional wounds would tears open scars that needn't be touched at this point. But given the film's explicit mission to show Reeve as both "super" and "man," the latter feels a little glossed over, forcing audiences to fill in the gaps.

Pulling back the curtain on a life as respected and revered as Reeve's carries with it unique burdens and responsibilities, especially considering all the good work done under his name. Although Bonhôte and Ettedgui leave a few threads loose, they succeed in presenting Reeve as a multi-dimensional human being more than a character he played on screen. He was an inspiration and a symbol of hope for many around the world, and at the same time, a father and husband who made the most of the time he was afforded.