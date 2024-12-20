It's been 62 years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix in 2016 (do the math yourself) and today it's been announced that the show has wrapped filming for the fifth and final time.

The announcement comes after a drawn-out production process, delayed by the SAG-AFTRA and the Writer's Guild of America strikes last year.

The final season of Stranger Things promises the final showdown between Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna, who battled it out in the previous season.

Eleven's friends (you know who they are) will of course be there to help out and fall in love and probably levitate or something once or twice. One thing that's not certain is the fate of Sadie Sink's Max, who was left wounded and in limbo at the end of the fourth season.

There's no official premiere date yet, but the show's final season is set to arrive sometime in 2025.