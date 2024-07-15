After pausing production on Season 5 of Stranger Things due to the writers' strike last year, the Duffers and co. have made headway on the series' final instalment, which has a new first-look behind-the-scenes clip today.

All your faves, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Jamie Campbell Bower, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalie Dyer, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton and more return for the last chapter, while new additions Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux have been welcomed to the cast.

Netflix revealed today that filming on Season 5 has reached the halfway point. The series is currently expected to return sometime in 2025.

Check out the sneak peek below.