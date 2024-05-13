Steve Buscemi Victim of "Random Act of Violence" in Manhattan

Steve Buscemi was injured in a "random act of violence" by a stranger in New York City last week, his publicist confirmed.

The actor was punched in the face while walking in Manhattan's Midtown neighbourhood last Wednesday (May 8), suffering bruising and a bloody eye in the incident. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," the statement from Buscemi's publicist read. "He is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to [him] while also walking the streets of New York."

The New York Police Department said they responded to an emergency call at around 11:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday (May 8) about a 66-year-old man being punched in the face. They have since released a description and photograph of the suspected assailant.

One witness told the New York Post that Buscemi seemed to "trip and fall backwards" during the assault before getting up and running off. There have been reports of numerous random attacks in the city, with hundreds of National Guard troops deployed back in March to address high-profile incidents of violence on the subway.