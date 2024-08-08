On August 8, 2004, Dave Matthews Band's tour bus driver infamously dumped 800 pounds of human waste into the Chicago River, going down in history as one of the most embarrassing moments in music history. With that event "celebrating" its 20th anniversary today, we published our list of DMB's 15 best songs, and a filmmaker has announced plans for a documentary about the event.

The Crappening is being directed by Chicago-based filmmaker Lucas Simes — the man who apparently wrote the Wikipedia entry about the poopy incident. He has launched a Kickstarter for the film today, and he's already made $1,730 of his $5,000 USD goal. Lucas is specifically seeking someone who was on the boat that day and is willing to be interviewed.

The Kickstarter page, which identifies Simes as a "world expert on this putrid subject," points out, "But one thing I was absolutely shocked to discover is a significant lack of first-person accounts of the event. For a boat holding 120 passengers, there is remarkably little information available to truly understand what it was like to be on that boat that day." Maybe he can even interview Matthews? Okay, probably not.

Simes has assembled a five-person crew for the doc and released a teaser video for The Crappening, in which the documentarian takes a small boat to the Kinzie Street Bridge, where the incident took place. The whole thing seems like a joke, but he's really raising money, so he seems sincere in his intention to make a film.

Watch the video below, and check out the Kickstarter here. Read Exclaim!'s list of DMB's 15 best songs here. The incident seemingly wasn't the band's fault!