Slurp Jacob Elordi's Bath Water with This 'Saltburn' Soundtrack Pressing

Just when we thought we could leave bath water-themed Saltburn merch behind us, the film's soundtrack just got a vinyl pressing filled with Jacob Elordi's precious nectar.

The clear pressing filled with milky water-coloured liquid is being made available by Bad World, and is set to arrive September 29. Pre-orders for the variant are only available for a limited time — they close on June 16. If you're that kind of freak, snag one on their website.

Whatever sort of way you feel about drinking bath water, the soundtrack for Saltburn undeniably goes off. Of course, it includes Sophie Ellis-Bextor's decade-evading hit "Murder on the Dancefloor," as well as Mason and Princess Superstar's "Perfect (Exceeder)." Check out the full, indie sleaze-tinged tracklist and a video of the mysterious liquid below.



Saltburn Soundtrack:

1. Bloc Party – "This Modern Love"

2. Ladytron – "Destroy Everything You Touch"

3. Cold War Kids – "Hang Me Up to Dry"

4. Arcade Fire – "No Cars Go"

5. Tomcraft – "Loneliness (Radio Cut)"

6. Mason vs Princess Superstar – "Perfect (Exceeder)"

7. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – "Murder on the Dancefloor"

8. MGMT – "Time to Pretend"

9. Babybird – "You're Gorgeous"

10. Girls Aloud – "Sound of the Underground"

11. The Killers – "Mr. Brightside"

12. Benny Benassi & The Biz – "Satisfaction (UK Radio Edit)"

13. The Cheeky Girls – "Have a Cheeky Christmas"