Simu Liu Reflects on His Fall Out Boy Music Video Cameo

Sometime before Simu Liu made his action-packed Marvel debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and perhaps around his stock photo model days, the multi-hyphenate appeared as a stunt double in a Fall Out Boy music video.

As part of a video series posted to Fall Out Boy's socials, lead singer Patrick Stump ranks his past outfits, including the gladiator-inspired costume from the set of the "Centuries" music video. The singer mentions that the band were only on location for the music video shoot for about two hours as they had a concert to perform that evening, so the majority of the video was filmed using stand-ins — which included Canada's own Simu Liu.

Fans were shocked to learn that the Kim's Convenience and Marvel star was Pete Wentz's stunt double on the set of "Centuries" "on account of [them] both having black hair," Liu confirmed in a post on Twitter X.

However, there was definitely some miscommunication before the band arrived on set; Liu added, "We get to set ofc and Pete's just completely bleached his hair, so it's PLATINUM blonde. You can barely make out the back of my head in some of the shots lol."





Liu hasn't confirmed whether or not he had to dye his hair to remedy the continuity error, however, behind-the-scenes photos of Liu and Wentz posing together show the two of them in their two different hair colours, so it seems like Liu was let off the hook.

The gladiator-themed music video was filmed at the Fort Henry National Historic Site in Kingston, ON. If you squint, you can make out Liu in some frames. Kind of.