Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead has become a staple in every film buff's collection since its release in 2004. Like many beloved movies, fans have wondered if a sequel could be in the cards, but now, Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg has officially put an end to any speculations.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pegg shared that even though he and director Edgar Wright have no plans to make a sequel film themselves, they wouldn't be able to stop it from happening due to the film being owned by Universal Pictures. However, Pegg was not afraid to share his distaste for the idea, stating that he and Wright would be "incensed" if a sequel were ever to be made.

Pegg shares in the interview, "Some stories have a beginning a middle and an end. If you were to ever see Shaun again, if the zombies came back, there's just not a story to tell."

This news shouldn't really come as a surprise — Wright had previously maintained that Hollywood studios and franchises should "take a breather," and that "there are certain things that [he] loved that [he doesn't] want to see again."

Pegg further challenged the functionality of a Shaun sequel, and shared that he thinks that cinema should challenge people and "get them to see things they haven't seen before and experience new things."

Despite no hopes of a Pegg and Wright-backed Shaun sequel, the two friends are always looking for more opportunities to work together. Their most recent and latest collaboration was in 2013's The World's End.

"We just need the time to do it," Pegg reassured, "So it really is a question of when, not if."