Shannen Doherty has died. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was 53, and died of cancer.

Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, said in a statement to People, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and she announced in 2017 that he was in remission. In 2020, she announced that it had returned, and she had stage 4 cancer. In 2023, she revealed that the cancer was terminal and had spread to her brain.

Doherty starred in the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 for the show's first four seasons, from 1990 to 1994. She returned as Brenda Walsh for the 2019 reboot BH90210.

Her other notable projects included Little House on the Prairie (1982–1983) Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985), Our House (1986–1988), Heathers (1989), Mallrats (1995), Charmed (1998–2001) and Fortress (2021).

Most recently, she appeared in the Jean-Claude Van Damme action thriller Darkness of Man earlier this year. She's also in the upcoming films How to Make a Deal with the Devil and Bukowski.