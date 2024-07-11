Last week, the Revue Film Society — the board that operates Toronto's west-end community theatre, the Revue Cinema — were able to halt their eviction thanks to a court-ordered injunction extending their stay in the building until October 30. Now, organizers are asking for help in the form of a fundraising campaign.

They write:

The Revue Cinema has been a cornerstone of Toronto's film culture for over a century. As Canada's oldest operating cinema, people have met their future spouses waiting in line, found their new favourite film on a random weekday night screening, and participated in endless debates over top ten lists. The Revue Film Society, a dedicated nonprofit, has been at the heart of this journey since 2006, ensuring that our historic venue remains a vital cultural hub for the community.

But the future is uncertain.

In late June of this year we were faced with the threat of threatened eviction. Fortunately we were able to procure a court injunction that will allow us to continue until at least the end of October.

We need your help.

To continue our mission and ensure that the Revue Cinema can navigate whatever challenges lie ahead, we need your support. Our "Projecting into the Future" campaign aims to raise funds for future expenses, including legal fees, so that we can keep the magic of cinema alive in Roncesvalles.

By contributing to our campaign, you're not just donating money—you're investing in the future of film culture in Toronto. You're helping us preserve a unique space where stories come to life and where community thrives.

Join us in this journey. Together, we can project into the future and ensure that the Revue Cinema remains a cherished part of our community.

In addition to the efforts above, cinema friends launched an online petition aimed at local politicians, asking them to "stand together to protect the Revue Cinema from landlord greed and preserve it for future generations."

That plea may have worked to garner Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's attention enough to get her behind the concession stand for a night, at least. Meanwhile, noted Revue fan director Guillermo del Toro has been urging his followers to help save the theatre.