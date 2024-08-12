Rachael Lillis — the American voice actor who starred in Pokémon films and series as the characters Misty, Jessie and more — has died. Lillis's sister, Laurie Orr, confirmed the artist passed Saturday (August 10) from breast cancer, which she had been diagnosed with in May.

"Rachael ('Rae' as we called her) was a beautiful, smart, talented person with a kind heart who was so moved by all of you!" Orr wrote via a GoFundMe campaign in support of Lillis's health. "She likened the response to this fund to the movie, It's a Wonderful Life, when George is surprised to learn just how much he is loved by his friends, and how much they do care! She was moved to tears when seeing the GFM page with your comments & kind thoughts."

Veronica Taylor, Lillis's Pokémon co-star who voiced protagonist Ash Ketchum, shared on X (formerly Twitter), "Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon's Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference."

Lillis began voice acting in the late '90s, and can be heard across hundreds of TV shows, anime series, video games and audiobooks. In the English dub of Pokémon, she voiced both water-type gym leader Misty and half of the villainous Team Rocket in Jessie.

It wasn't just human characters Lillis leant her skill to. She notably voiced the pink, spherical creature Jigglypuff, a role she held through the character's appearance in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. game series. Other monsters Lillis voiced in Pokémon properties include Vulpix, Venonat, Goldeen, Torchic and Beautifly.

Lillis can also be heard in anime Hunter x Hunter, animated series Winx Club, video games Ape Escape 2 and Lego Jurassic World and many more.