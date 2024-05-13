Nilüfer Yanya Announces North American Tour

Last month, Nilüfer Yanya released her excellent new single (and Exclaim! Staff Pick) "Like I Say (I runaway)," her first piece of new music since releasing her sophomore album PAINLESS in 2022.

Today, Yanya has announced a North American tour in support of the new single and "more music to come soon." Kicking off at the end of September in Philadelphia, the tour will take Yanya through Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver in October. Her Montreal and Toronto stops will be at Le Tulipe on October 4 and the Phoenix Concert Theatre on October 5, respectively, both with support from Lutalo and Eliza McLamb. The Vancouver show will take place on October 18 at Hollywood Theatre with support from Angélica Garcia and Lutalo.

Revisit "Like I Say (I runaway)" below and check out the full run of dates.



Nilüfer Yanya 2024 North American tour:

9/28 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

9/30 Washington, DC - Black Cat *

10/01 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

10/02 Boston, MA - Royale *

10/04 Montreal, QC - La Tulipe *

10/05 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

10/06 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop +

10/07 Chicago, IL - Metro +

10/09 Nashville, TN - Basement East +

10/10 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle +

10/11 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West +

10/13 Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck +

10/15 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf +

10/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre +

10/19 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile +

10/20 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom +

10/22 San Francisco, CA - August Hall +

10/24 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre+

* with Lutalo and Eliza McLamb

+ Angélica Garcia and Lutalo