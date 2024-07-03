Melanie C Plots Canadian DJ Tour

She'll play five dates in Ontario and Quebec this September

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jul 3, 2024

Melanie C — a.k.a. Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls — is heading out on her first-ever Canadian DJ tour in September.

The trek begins in Ottawa on September 13, with shows to follow in Toronto, Montreal, Kitchener and London, where she'll end the run on the 18th.

Ticket presales begin tomorrow (July 4) at 10 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. ET. See the schedule below. 

Mel C 2024 Tour Dates:

09/13 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
09/14 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/15 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
09/17 Kitchener, ON - Elements
09/18 London, ON - London Concert Theatre

