Melanie C Plots Canadian DJ Tour

Melanie C — a.k.a. Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls — is heading out on her first-ever Canadian DJ tour in September.

The trek begins in Ottawa on September 13, with shows to follow in Toronto, Montreal, Kitchener and London, where she'll end the run on the 18th.

Ticket presales begin tomorrow (July 4) at 10 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. ET. See the schedule below.

Mel C 2024 Tour Dates:

09/13 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

09/14 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/15 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

09/17 Kitchener, ON - Elements

09/18 London, ON - London Concert Theatre