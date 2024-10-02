Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Netflix, as the streamer just announced Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour. It will arrive October 29.

The concert film was recorded at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA, where Rodrigo played on August 20 and 21 this summer. Across those two nights, she played songs from her albums GUTS and SOUR. During one of the shows, she performed "HOT TO GO!" with Chappell Roan, but it's unclear if that will be included in the film.

GUTS World Tour was directed by James Merryman, who has directed a Shakira concert film and co-directed Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE film.

"I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans," Rodrigo said in a statement. "For those of you who didn't get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!"