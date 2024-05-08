New 'The Office' Spinoff Is About a Dying Newspaper :(

Well, this is definitely a little too familiar for our liking: a new spinoff of The Office is coming to Peacock, and it's set in a struggling newspaper.

The terrifying official blurb [via Variety] describes the show like this: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

What an absolutely horrifying synopsis for a journalist to read! Is this how paper industry employees felt when they watched the original British version of The Office (2001) and its American spinoff (2005)?

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore lead the cast, with production due to begin in July. It's bound to cause stress dreams and flashbacks for at least a few of our industry colleagues from sadly downsized publications.