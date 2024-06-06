Michael Bublé to Be First Canadian Judge in 'The Voice' History

Michael Bublé has been tapped as one of four coaches for The Voice Seasons 26 and 27, officially becoming the vocal competition show's first-ever Canadian judge.

The Vancouver-born singer was initially brought on for Season 26 back in May, but broke the news that he'd be returning in a TikTok last night. He kept his message short and sweet, saying, "I'm so excited to be joining The Voice next year. Let's go, Team Bublé!"

The three coaches he'll compete against in the upcoming season are Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. In Season 27 next spring, he'll square off with the returning Adam Levine, John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini.

Maybe if his team members are lucky, Bublé will give them lessons on the hockey rink in his basement — the acoustics have got to be fantastic.

Bublé's first opportunity to turn that big red chair will come with Season 26 this fall. In the meantime, he'll take the stage at Fallsview Casino for the venue's 20th anniversary on June 21.