Kris Kristofferson, the American country music superstar who also found success as an actor, has died.

Kristofferson's family shared in a statement that the artist passed away Saturday (September 28) at his home in Maui, HI. A cause of death was not revealed. He was 88.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home. We're all so blessed for our time with him," the artist's family wrote. "Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."