Judi Dench Might Be Done Acting: "I Can't Even See"

Dame Judi Dench's time gracing the big screen may have come to a close, as the legendary actress revealed that her vision impairment due to macular degeneration has impeded her ability to read scripts.

"No, no, I can't even see," she told a reporter at the Chelsea Flower Show who asked if she planned to take any roles in the future, per Deadline.

If the 89-year-old role is truly done with film, in somewhat iconic fashion, her last role will have been portraying herself. She made a cameo in Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds's goofy holiday flick Spirited in 2022. Prior to that, recent roles include the excellent Kenneth Branagh film Belfast and the decidedly less excellent (some would say disastrous) Cats adaptation.

Some of Dench's most celebrated jobs include a long run with the Royal Shakespeare Company, several James Bond films as M, Notes on a Scandal, Shakespeare in Love and countless others.

With her acting career potentially in the rearview, keep your eyes peeled for Dench to get back on TikTok, considering the joy it brought her in 2020.