Jenna Fischer has revealed her battle with cancer battle, sharing that she is now cancer-free.

On Instagram, the actor from The Office shared the news for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She wrote, "Last December, I was diagnosed with stage 1 triple positive breast cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer-free."

She revealed that she had a lumpectomy to remove the tumour in January 2024, followed by 12 rounds of weekly chemotherapy starting in February, then three weeks of radiation in June. She is still being treated with the cancer drugs Herceptin and tamoxifen.

She posted a photo of herself, noting that she now has a "patchy pixie" haircut after losing her hair due to the treatments, and encouraged women to get mammograms. Read her full statement by scrolling through the slides below.