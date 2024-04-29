Jeff Bridges Returns to 'Tron' Franchise for Third Film

Jeff Bridges has confirmed his return to the Tron franchise for a third film in the long-running sci-fi series.

In a recent episode of the Film Comment podcast, the 74-year-old Bridges shared, "I'm heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third instalment of the Tron story," Bridges said. "Jared Leto is the star of this third one. I'm really anxious to work with him. I've admired his work."

Expected to be released in 2025, the forthcoming Tron: Ares is directed by Joachim Rønning, and also features Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson in the cast, per Deadline.

Bridges first starred in 1982's Tron as video game creator Kevin Flynn, reprising the role decades later for 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy. That film saw Bridges digitally de-aged using CGI, and shared that there will be less of that technology used in Ares.

"I didn't like the way I looked in it," Bridges shared of Legacy on the Film Comment podcast, adding, "I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself. It was kind of bizarre."

Since June 2022, Bridges has starred opposite John Lithgow in FX's drama thriller The Old Man. That year, he shared how contracting COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer left him "pretty close to dying."