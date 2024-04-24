Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema Announces May 2024 Programming

One of Toronto's 10 Best Movie Theatres, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema is an institution — as well as the recent host of a Stop Making Sense screening attended by several awestruck Exclaim! staffers. The Bloor Street West theatre has now announced its programming lineup for the month of May, and it's safe to say those flowers promised by April's rain are in full bloom.

Among the premieres headed to the Ted Rogers Cinema screen next month are Carlos (Rudy Valdez's Carlos Santana documentary), Ian Chaney's The Arc of Oblivion and more. Jude Chehab's Q — a haunting portrayal of an insidious matriarchal religious order's influence on three generations of the director's family in Lebanon — will also have a one-night-only screening, followed by a Q&A with Chehab.

Elsewhere in special events, attend a free live broadcast of the Westminster Dog Show on May 11, and celebrate Mother's Day with special screenings of Bye Bye Tiberias and Grey Gardens. May is also Asian Heritage Month, so Hot Docs is screening the Jon M. Chu-directed box office smash Crazy Rich Asians starting May 17, with author Kevin Kwan appearing for a book talk on May 27 about his next novel, Lies and Weddings. Ruth Reichl, Carley Fortune, Paige Layle and Nahlah Ayed will also appear as part of the Curious Minds Author Talks series in the month to come.

Find the full schedule of May programming at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema below.

May 9

Ruth Reichl on The Paris Novel

May 10

Carlos

The Arc of Oblivion

Q

May 11

Westminster Dog Show: Canine Celebration Day

May 12

Bye Bye Tiberias

Grey Gardens

May 15

Vertigo

May 17

Tish

Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest

Iris

Crazy Rich Asians

May 18

Ponyo

May 19

Invisible Nation

Reason

Lyd

May 21

Carley Fortune on This Summer Will Be Different



May 22

Paige Layle on But Everyone Feels This Way

May 24

Taking Venice

Wilfred Buck

The Last Year of Darkness

May 26

Manufacturing the Threat

May 27

Kevin Kwan on Lies and Weddings

May 28

Nahlah Ayed on The War We Won Apart

May 30

Much Ado About Dying