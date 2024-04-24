Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema Announces May 2024 Programming

One of Toronto's 10 Best Movie Theatres, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema is an institution — as well as the recent host of a Stop Making Sense screening attended by several awestruck Exclaim! staffers. The Bloor Street West theatre has now announced its programming lineup for the month of May, and it's safe to say those flowers promised by April's rain are in full bloom.
Among the premieres headed to the Ted Rogers Cinema screen next month are Carlos (Rudy Valdez's Carlos Santana documentary), Ian Chaney's The Arc of Oblivion and more. Jude Chehab's Q — a haunting portrayal of an insidious matriarchal religious order's influence on three generations of the director's family in Lebanon — will also have a one-night-only screening, followed by a Q&A with Chehab.
Elsewhere in special events, attend a free live broadcast of the Westminster Dog Show on May 11, and celebrate Mother's Day with special screenings of Bye Bye Tiberias and Grey Gardens. May is also Asian Heritage Month, so Hot Docs is screening the Jon M. Chu-directed box office smash Crazy Rich Asians starting May 17, with author Kevin Kwan appearing for a book talk on May 27 about his next novel, Lies and Weddings. Ruth Reichl, Carley Fortune, Paige Layle and Nahlah Ayed will also appear as part of the Curious Minds Author Talks series in the month to come.
Find the full schedule of May programming at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema below.
May 9
Ruth Reichl on The Paris Novel
May 10
Carlos
The Arc of Oblivion
Q
May 11
Westminster Dog Show: Canine Celebration Day
May 12
Bye Bye Tiberias
Grey Gardens
May 15
Vertigo
May 17
Tish
Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest
Iris
Crazy Rich Asians
May 18
Ponyo
May 19
Invisible Nation
Reason
Lyd
May 21
Carley Fortune on This Summer Will Be Different
May 22
Paige Layle on But Everyone Feels This Way
May 24
Taking Venice
Wilfred Buck
The Last Year of Darkness
May 26
Manufacturing the Threat
May 27
Kevin Kwan on Lies and Weddings
May 28
Nahlah Ayed on The War We Won Apart
May 30
Much Ado About Dying