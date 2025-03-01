We won't blame you if you didn't quite reach the end of your watchlist as the year's shortest month comes to a close, but as we move into March, Paramount+ has a new selection of titles you'll surely want to tack on.

In celebration of Women's History Month, the platform's Women Who Move Mountains collection showcases real and fictional women who inspire, headlined by Paramount+ original series Happy Face. Shot in Vancouver, the series is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore (Annaleigh Ashford), who discovers that her father Keith (Dennis Quaid) was the prolific Happy Face Killer.

Leading women find strength through their faith in acclaimed 2024 horror film Heretic, which stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as two Mormon missionaries attempting to convert a man (Hugh Grant) who is more devilish than he seems.

For the music fans, a remastered version of Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party arrives on the platform nearly four decades after its MTV debut, giving fans a glimpse of the beloved American rock outfit's album cycle behind 1982's Long After Dark. The extended doc features nearly 20 minutes of never-before-seen bonus content, including commentary from director Cameron Crowe.

Also in store are the 48th season of Survivor, psychological genre-blending fave The Truman Show, Meet the Parents and sequels Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers, and the premieres of Paramount+ originals Burden of Guilt and Mobland.

See Paramount+'s full list of March arrivals below, and find all the other new titles coming to Netflix, Prime, Disney+ and MUBI here.



March 1

Jumanji: The Next Level

March 4

Billy Madison

March 5

Survivor, Season 48 Premiere

March 6

The Truman Show

March 7

Alone, Season 8

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

March 8

Heretic

In Bloom: Everybody's Fight

March 10

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

March 11

Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas *

Rango

March 14

Burden of Guilt

Training Day

March 17



The Departed

March 18

The Thundermans: Undercover, series premiere

March 20

Happy Face *

March 21

The Intruder

March 25

The Tiny Chef Show, new episode block

March 27

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Little Fockers

March 28

Dongjae, The Good or the Bastard

Skyscraper

March 30

Mobland *

* Paramount+ original