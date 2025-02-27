This March just got a whole lot more exciting, thanks to the National Film Board of Canada (NFB), Canada's public film and digital media producer and distributor. The NFB is serving up a rich collection of films that are as insightful as they are enjoyable — perfect for young minds and curious viewers alike. Whether you're looking for magical tales, scientific wonders or cultural explorations, NFB has a treasure trove of exclusive films to stream online in March.

The month kicks off with a delightful mix of animated shorts, starting with Modern Alchemy (2022), a stunning two-minute creation, and The Commute (2022), a bite-sized reflection on daily life that will leave you thinking long after it's over. The six-minute animated gem, Arctic Song (2021), invites you to journey through Inuit creation stories, with stunning original artwork.

For nature geeks, The Magic of Anansi (2001) brings an ambitious little spider to life, while A Sea Turtle Story (2012) transports you to the ocean's depths to follow the life cycle of an endangered sea turtle. And if you're looking to tickle your funny bone, Hot Stuff (1971) and The Dingles (1988) have you covered.

NFB is also rolling out some classic educational films, including the fun and fascinating Science Please!, parts 1 and 2 (2001) and Dinosaurs: Piecing It All Together (1994), which break down the wonders of science and dinosaurs respectively in an engaging, accessible way.

You also have a wealth of multicultural stories at your fingertips, with The Chinese Violin (2002), Christopher Changes His Name (2000), Maq and the Spirit of the Woods (2006), and Roses Sing on New Snow (2002) — all part of NFB's vibrant Talespinners Collection.

See what's heading to NFB below, and see all of March 2025's streaming offerings, including Prime Video, MUBI and more, here.

