Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2024

Featuring 'The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,' 'Child's Play,' 'A Very Royal Scandal' and more

Photo: Christopher Raphael / Blueprint / Sony Pictures Television

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Aug 29, 2024

As summer turns to fall, it's the prime time (get it?) to romanticize staying in and cozying up in front of the TV. Though September weather gets more unpredictable with each passing year, this month of Prime Video additions ensures you can forget the impending doom of winter — or the climate crisis — with more shows, movies and sports to fuel your escapism.

Most aptly for the Canadian music fan is the small-screen release of The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, which hits the streamer on the 20th. The highly anticipated British series A Very Royal Scandal — the Amazon Original about Prince Andrew's interview with Emily Maitlis — also arrives on the 19th. There's also lots for sports lovers in September, as many WNBA and NWSL will be streamed throughout the month.

Check out the entire list of this upcoming month's offerings on Prime Video below, and see what's happening over on Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, MUBI and more.

September 1

Gorky Park
The Russia House
Frogs
Bubba Ho-Tep
Troll
Stigmata
The Caretaker
Carrie (2013)
Carrie (1976)
The Rage: Carrie 2
Invasion U.S.A.
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex
Invaders from Mars
Me Before You
F/X
The Belko Experiment
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The Woods
Dressed to Kill
Lifeforce
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
The Dive

September 2

Neighbours, S2 *

September 3

Mothers' Instinct *
Northern Exposure, S1-S6

September 4

Gourmet Detective Goro Akechi
Double Ismart 
Morangos Com Acucar #

September 5

WNBA: Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

September 6

Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered *
Call Me Bae *
Cómo Cazar a un Monstruo
Mejor Viuda Que Mal Acompañada 
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

September 7

ONE 168: Denver 
NWSL: Angel City FC v Seattle Reign FC

September 8

Shrink #

September 10

Child's Play

September 11

Thiago Ventura 
Manes, S2 #

September 12

Popstars *
Bad Newz

September 13

No Activity, S2 *
Dream Deals *
En Fin *
Osoronga 
The Fall Guy 
WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

September 14

Back to Black
NWSL: Orlando Pride v Kansas City Current 
NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Bay FC 
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Chicago Red Stars

September 15

Al Serb

September 16

Civil War

September 19

A Very Royal Scandal *
Panchayat Ta
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

September 20

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal *
Jalas O Te Rajas S2
Porno Y Helado S2 *
Ingebrigtsen Born to Run #
Courtois #
Fabrizio Copano Stand Up
Atunwa 
Oldest Bride's Maid

September 21

NWSL: Kansas City Current v Washington Spirit

September 24

Evolution of the Black Quarterback *

September 25

Sekotengs #

September 26

Killer Heat *

September 27

Pamilya Sagrado Pamilya Sagrado #
Previously Saved Version *
Los Iniciados: El Diario De Las Sombras *

September 28

NWSL: Angel City FC v Washington Spirit

September 30

Babes
Offshoot

* Amazon Original
# Exclusive Content

FilmNewsTVNext on StreamingPrime Video

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage