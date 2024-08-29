As summer turns to fall, it's the prime time (get it?) to romanticize staying in and cozying up in front of the TV. Though September weather gets more unpredictable with each passing year, this month of Prime Video additions ensures you can forget the impending doom of winter — or the climate crisis — with more shows, movies and sports to fuel your escapism.

Most aptly for the Canadian music fan is the small-screen release of The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, which hits the streamer on the 20th. The highly anticipated British series A Very Royal Scandal — the Amazon Original about Prince Andrew's interview with Emily Maitlis — also arrives on the 19th. There's also lots for sports lovers in September, as many WNBA and NWSL will be streamed throughout the month.

Check out the entire list of this upcoming month's offerings on Prime Video below, and see what's happening over on Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, MUBI and more.

September 1

Gorky Park

The Russia House

Frogs

Bubba Ho-Tep

Troll

Stigmata

The Caretaker

Carrie (2013)

Carrie (1976)

The Rage: Carrie 2

Invasion U.S.A.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex

Invaders from Mars

Me Before You

F/X

The Belko Experiment

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The Woods

Dressed to Kill

Lifeforce

The Town That Dreaded Sundown

The Dive

September 2

Neighbours, S2 *

September 3

Mothers' Instinct *

Northern Exposure, S1-S6

September 4

Gourmet Detective Goro Akechi

Double Ismart

Morangos Com Acucar #

September 5

WNBA: Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

September 6

Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered *

Call Me Bae *

Cómo Cazar a un Monstruo *

Mejor Viuda Que Mal Acompañada

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

September 7

ONE 168: Denver

NWSL: Angel City FC v Seattle Reign FC



September 8

Shrink #

September 10

Child's Play

September 11

Thiago Ventura

Manes, S2 #

September 12

Popstars *

Bad Newz

September 13

No Activity, S2 *

Dream Deals *

En Fin *

Osoronga

The Fall Guy

WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

September 14

Back to Black

NWSL: Orlando Pride v Kansas City Current

NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Bay FC

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Chicago Red Stars

September 15

Al Serb

September 16

Civil War

September 19

A Very Royal Scandal *

Panchayat Ta

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

September 20

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal *

Jalas O Te Rajas S2 *

Porno Y Helado S2 *

Ingebrigtsen Born to Run #

Courtois #

Fabrizio Copano Stand Up

Atunwa

Oldest Bride's Maid

September 21

NWSL: Kansas City Current v Washington Spirit

September 24

Evolution of the Black Quarterback *

September 25

Sekotengs #

September 26

Killer Heat *

September 27

Pamilya Sagrado Pamilya Sagrado #

Previously Saved Version *

Los Iniciados: El Diario De Las Sombras *

September 28

NWSL: Angel City FC v Washington Spirit

September 30

Babes

Offshoot

* Amazon Original

# Exclusive Content