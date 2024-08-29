As summer turns to fall, it's the prime time (get it?) to romanticize staying in and cozying up in front of the TV. Though September weather gets more unpredictable with each passing year, this month of Prime Video additions ensures you can forget the impending doom of winter — or the climate crisis — with more shows, movies and sports to fuel your escapism.
Most aptly for the Canadian music fan is the small-screen release of The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, which hits the streamer on the 20th. The highly anticipated British series A Very Royal Scandal — the Amazon Original about Prince Andrew's interview with Emily Maitlis — also arrives on the 19th. There's also lots for sports lovers in September, as many WNBA and NWSL will be streamed throughout the month.
Check out the entire list of this upcoming month's offerings on Prime Video below, and see what's happening over on Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, MUBI and more.
September 1
Gorky Park
The Russia House
Frogs
Bubba Ho-Tep
Troll
Stigmata
The Caretaker
Carrie (2013)
Carrie (1976)
The Rage: Carrie 2
Invasion U.S.A.
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex
Invaders from Mars
Me Before You
F/X
The Belko Experiment
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The Woods
Dressed to Kill
Lifeforce
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
The Dive
September 2
Neighbours, S2 *
September 3
Mothers' Instinct *
Northern Exposure, S1-S6
September 4
Gourmet Detective Goro Akechi
Double Ismart
Morangos Com Acucar #
September 5
WNBA: Seattle Storm at New York Liberty
September 6
Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered *
Call Me Bae *
Cómo Cazar a un Monstruo *
Mejor Viuda Que Mal Acompañada
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury
September 7
ONE 168: Denver
NWSL: Angel City FC v Seattle Reign FC
September 8
Shrink #
September 10
Child's Play
September 11
Thiago Ventura
Manes, S2 #
September 12
Popstars *
Bad Newz
September 13
No Activity, S2 *
Dream Deals *
En Fin *
Osoronga
The Fall Guy
WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
September 14
Back to Black
NWSL: Orlando Pride v Kansas City Current
NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Bay FC
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Chicago Red Stars
September 15
Al Serb
September 16
Civil War
September 19
A Very Royal Scandal *
Panchayat Ta
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics
September 20
The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal *
Jalas O Te Rajas S2 *
Porno Y Helado S2 *
Ingebrigtsen Born to Run #
Courtois #
Fabrizio Copano Stand Up
Atunwa
Oldest Bride's Maid
September 21
NWSL: Kansas City Current v Washington Spirit
September 24
Evolution of the Black Quarterback *
September 25
Sekotengs #
September 26
Killer Heat *
September 27
Pamilya Sagrado Pamilya Sagrado #
Previously Saved Version *
Los Iniciados: El Diario De Las Sombras *
September 28
NWSL: Angel City FC v Washington Spirit
September 30
Babes
Offshoot
* Amazon Original
# Exclusive Content