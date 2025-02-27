Anyone else finding a reason to live again now that the sun is starting to set later in the day? However, it's best not to get too ahead of ourselves with this suspiciously warm weather, as we were promised a few more weeks of winter to continue enjoying watching movies under the blankets. In addition to a sweet 30-day free trial offering, MUBI has all of your historical drama and comedy needs covered in Marc.

The majority of this month's newest offerings will be available to stream on March 1, with a large selection of Chinese historical dramas like 100 Yards, The Final Master and Shadow.

In the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, MUBI will be spotlighting contemporary Irish cinema with the arrival of four Irish films this month, including Irish filmmaker Neil Jordan's Byzantium, starring Saoirse Ronan and arriving on March 1. Lance Daly's Kisses and Nick Hamm's The Journey will also be added to the platform on March 1, and Darren Thornton's A Date for Mad Mary on the 14.

American comedy The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed from Joanna Arnow will round out the end of MUBI's latest arrivals on March 14.

Check out MUBI's newest arrivals below, as well as what's coming to Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix and Paramount+ here.

March 1

Byzantium

Kisses

The Journey

The Assassin

The Final Master

Shadow

March 7

100 Yards

March 14



A Date for Mad Mary

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed