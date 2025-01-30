As everyone's favourite and least favourite holiday, Valentine's Day, quickly approaches, never fear! We've got your back — give the gift of a MUBI subscription this year to your loved one as you enjoy a romantic night in with all of the latest arrivals heading to the platform this February. This month's short and sweet 28-day run will bring seven new arrivals to MUBI, five of which will be streaming exclusively on the streaming site.

Luca Guadagnino's Queer will lead the pack of new arrivals on January 31. February 1 will see the arrival of the majority of the month's newest titles, including Lady Macbeth, Queens of the Qing Dynasty, The Childhood of a Leader, Slow and Mountains.

Toward the end of the month, Lisandro Alonso's 2023 drama Eureka will finish off the list on February 21.

Check out the full list of new arrivals on MUBI below, and take a look at what's going on in February on Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Netflix here.

January 31

Queer

February 1

Lady Macbeth

Queens of the Qing Dynasty

The Childhood of a Leader

Slow

Mountains

February 21

Eureka