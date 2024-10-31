As Marvel slows down its release schedule, the Beatles seem to be Disney+'s new cash cow, as yet another Beatles doc is included in the streamer's November 2024 lineup.
Beatles '64 is a Martin Scorsese-produced doc about the Beatles' first visit to America. It follows Disney+'s Get Back docuseries, as well as this year's reissued Let It Be film. More like "Disney Miss Lizzy"!
Also on the music doc front, a beloved Hollywood composer will be celebrated with Music by John Williams.
Beyond that, the Troubles of Northern Ireland will be revisited with the mysterious Say Nothing, American Dad will launch a new season, and there will be ongoing new episodes of familiar faves like Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons and Abbott Elementary.
See Disney+ Canada's November 2024 lineup below, and see everything coming to Canadian streaming services in the coming month here (including Netflix, Prime Video and more).
November 1
Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)
Music by John Williams
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
November 2
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)
November 3
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
November 4
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
November 5
American Dad (S20, Premiere Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)
November 6
FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Gangnam B-Side (Two-Episode Premiere)
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
November 7
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
November 8
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (Premiere Episode)
November 9
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)
November 10
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
November 11
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
November 12
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)
November 13
FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
November 14
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
FX's Say Nothing (All Episodes)
November 15
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
An Almost Christmas Story
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Expedition Amazon
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)
November 16
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)
November 17
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
November 18
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, New Episodes)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
November 19
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Interior Chinatown (All Episodes)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)
November 20
Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
November 21
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
November 22
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Bia and Victor (Amor Da Minha Vida) (All Episodes)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
Out of My Mind
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Devil's Climb
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)
November 23
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)
November 25
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
November 26
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)
November 27
Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (All Episodes)
November 28
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
November 29
Beatles '64
Descendants: Rise of Red (Sing-Along Version)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)
November 30
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)