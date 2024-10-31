As Marvel slows down its release schedule, the Beatles seem to be Disney+'s new cash cow, as yet another Beatles doc is included in the streamer's November 2024 lineup.

Beatles '64 is a Martin Scorsese-produced doc about the Beatles' first visit to America. It follows Disney+'s Get Back docuseries, as well as this year's reissued Let It Be film. More like "Disney Miss Lizzy"!

Also on the music doc front, a beloved Hollywood composer will be celebrated with Music by John Williams.

Beyond that, the Troubles of Northern Ireland will be revisited with the mysterious Say Nothing, American Dad will launch a new season, and there will be ongoing new episodes of familiar faves like Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons and Abbott Elementary.

See Disney+ Canada's November 2024 lineup below, and see everything coming to Canadian streaming services in the coming month here (including Netflix, Prime Video and more).

November 1

Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)

Music by John Williams

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

November 2

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

November 3

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

November 4

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

November 5

American Dad (S20, Premiere Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)

November 6

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Gangnam B-Side (Two-Episode Premiere)

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 7

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 8

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (Premiere Episode)

November 9

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 10

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

November 11

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

November 12

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)

November 13

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 14

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

FX's Say Nothing (All Episodes)

November 15

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

An Almost Christmas Story

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Expedition Amazon

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 16

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 17

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

November 18

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, New Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 19

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

Interior Chinatown (All Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)

November 20

Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)

Murai in Love (New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 21

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 22

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Bia and Victor (Amor Da Minha Vida) (All Episodes)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Out of My Mind

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Devil's Climb

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 23

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 25

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

November 26

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)

November 27

Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (All Episodes)

November 28

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 29

Beatles '64

Descendants: Rise of Red (Sing-Along Version)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 30

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)

Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)