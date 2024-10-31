Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2024

Including music docs about the Beatles and John Williams

BY Alex HudsonPublished Oct 31, 2024

As Marvel slows down its release schedule, the Beatles seem to be Disney+'s new cash cow, as yet another Beatles doc is included in the streamer's November 2024 lineup.

Beatles '64 is a Martin Scorsese-produced doc about the Beatles' first visit to America. It follows Disney+'s Get Back docuseries, as well as this year's reissued Let It Be film. More like "Disney Miss Lizzy"!

Also on the music doc front, a beloved Hollywood composer will be celebrated with Music by John Williams.

Beyond that, the Troubles of Northern Ireland will be revisited with the mysterious Say Nothing, American Dad will launch a new season, and there will be ongoing new episodes of familiar faves like Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons and Abbott Elementary.

See Disney+ Canada's November 2024 lineup below, and see everything coming to Canadian streaming services in the coming month here (including Netflix, Prime Video and more).

November 1

Ayla & the Mirrors (New Episodes)
Music by John Williams
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

November 2

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
The Judge from Hell (New Episode)

November 3

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

November 4

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

November 5

American Dad (S20, Premiere Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)

November 6

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Gangnam B-Side (Two-Episode Premiere)
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 7

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 8

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT / 10am ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (Premiere Episode)

November 9

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 10

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

November 11

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

November 12

American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)

November 13

FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 14

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
FX's Say Nothing (All Episodes)

November 15

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
An Almost Christmas Story
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Expedition Amazon
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 16

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 17

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (New Episode)

November 18

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, New Episodes)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 19

American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Interior Chinatown (All Episodes)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)

November 20

Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)
Murai in Love (New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 21

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 22

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Bia and Victor (Amor Da Minha Vida) (All Episodes)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
Out of My Mind
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Devil's Climb
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 23

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 25

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

November 26

American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S33, New Episode) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)

November 27

Gangnam B-Side (New Episodes)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (All Episodes)

November 28

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

November 29

Beatles '64
Descendants: Rise of Red (Sing-Along Version)
Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 30

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)
Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1)
The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

