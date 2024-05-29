Glen Powell Credits Tate McRae for His Physique

When Glen Powell gets oiled up and shirtless for a third Top Gun film in 2040, moviegoers will have Tate McRae to thank. In a celebrity crossover episode that just about nobody saw coming, it turns out that not only are McRae and Powell friends, but the prototypical Hollywood leading man actually credits McRae for his physique.

Speaking to etalk this week, Powell tipped his cap to the Calgary-born pop singer as well as social media influencer Jake Shane for their roles in his fitness regime.

"It's crucial. I had no idea that Jake and Tate would be such an important part of action movies going forward, but they're a necessity," he quipped. "They're coming on every set with me."

Alright, so maybe he wasn't being completely serious — but he certainly seems to have spent a lot of time at the pair's joint pilates classes ahead of the release of his fantastic newest film Hit Man.

Powell, who's enjoyed a meteoric rise to A-List (not to be confused with The Eh! List) status over the past couple of years will continue his run with disaster-thriller Twisters in July. Meanwhile, McRae has just wrapped up the European leg of her massive world tour behind Think Later and will next return to North America, with a July 5 hometown date in Calgary first on the docket.