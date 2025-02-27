Gene Hackman has been found dead at the age of 95, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog.

The Oscar-winning actor and his classical pianist wife, who was 63, were found dead Wednesday afternoon (February 26) at home in Santa Fe, NM.

UPDATE (12:05 p.m. ET): Hackman and Arakawa's deaths have been ruled "suspicious" in search warrants, according to Variety, with "no obvious signs of a gas leak."

According to the affidavit, "Affiant believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak."

Arakawa's body showed signs of decomposition and mummification, while Hackman's body was "similar."

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed to the Sante Fe New Mexican that there is no immediate indication of foul play. He said, "We're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."

Hackman won an Academy Award twice: Best Actor for his role in The French Connection (1971) and Best Supporting Actor for Unforgiven (1992).

His many notable films over the decades included Bonnie and Clyde (1967), I Never Sang for My Father (1970), The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Scarecrow (1973), Superman (1978) and two sequels (1980, 1987), Mississippi Burning (1988), The Firm (1993), The Quick and the Dead (1995), Enemy of the State (1998), The Mexican (2001), Behind Enemy Lines (2001), Runaway Jury (2003), and many more.

His final role was Welcome to Mooseport in 2004, after which he retired.