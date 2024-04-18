Frank Turner Announces New Documentary Series 'The Work: 50 States in 50 Days'

Back in 2022, English folk punk songwriter Frank Turner set out to become the third person — and the first non-American — to perform concerts in all 50 states in the span of 50 days. Now, there's a documentary series following Turner's journey across America. Called The Work: 50 States in 50 Days, the series "captures an inside look at Turner and his tour family on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure."

The first two episodes of the series — which features appearances from Fat Mike, Tim Barry, the Bronx, Pet Needs, the Bouncing Souls, AJJ and more — premiere this coming Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET on the streaming platform Veeps (where you can watch the trailer now). The episodes will be followed by a live Q&A with Turner and filmmaker Aaron Roberts.

Episodes three and four will premiere on Veeps on Tuesday, May 21. You can find more info about the series at FrankTurner.veeps.com.

Turner's not quite done setting records yet either — from May 4–5, he'll attempt to set the world record for most shows in different cities in 24 hours by playing 15 shows across the UK.

Turner's forthcoming album Undefeated is arriving May 3; it's the follow-up to 2022's FTHC.