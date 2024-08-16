The year was 2020. Schitt's Creek was the world's favourite sitcom, and the Levy family nepo-brows were everywhere. Comedy icon Eugene Levy and former host of The Hills: The Aftershow Dan Levy made history as the first father-son duo to win Emmys in the same year, and the pair are now apparently in talks to host the 2024 edition of the awards.

UPDATE (8/16, 10:11 a.m. ET): The deal has been closed, and Eugene and Dan Levy will officially be the first-ever father-son pair to host the Emmy Awards.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theatre was incentive enough," the duo said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

The 76th Emmys will be broadcast live on ABC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on September 15.

As Deadline reports, the Levys are currently in negotiations to emcee the ceremony, which will air on ABC later this year. The publication's sources are adamant that said negotiations are still ongoing and it is yet unclear whether a deal will be reached. Representatives for both actors, as well as the TV Academy and the network, all declined to comment.

The nominees for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced last month, with Season 2 of The Bear shattering the record for comedy series nominations (previously held by 30 Rock since 2009) with a historic 23 nods. It was also recently announced that the elder Levy will appear in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, with the younger Levy having made an appearance in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.